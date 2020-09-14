Watch: New Video for Lennon’s ‘Nobody Told Me.’
The remix of John Lennon’s “Nobody Told Me” is featured in this newly created video for the song. Even the the song is from 1980, the video uses all 1971 footage of Lennon and Yoko Ono. Yoko released this as a teaser for the Gimme Some Truth: The Ultimate Mixes, set for release on October 9th — what would have been the late-Beatle’s 80th birthday.
“Nobody Told Me, which Lennon began writing — and first demoed — in 1976, was recorded during the summer 1980 Double Fantasy sessions. It was released posthumously on January 6th, 1984 as the lead single to the Milk And Honey collection.
“Nobody Told Me,” which peaked at Number Five, marked Lennon’s his final solo Top 10 hit single to date. I can think of one lyric that instantly relates to 2020…”strange days indeed, most peculiar mama!”