Watch: New Vid & Song From Joe Satriani “Pumpin'”

Joe Satriani has booked a 44-date North American fall tour in support of his new album, The Elephants Of Mars, which drops on April 8th. Satriani will be backed on the jaunt by drummer Kenny Aronoff, bassist Bryan Beller, and keyboardist Rai Thistlewayte. Satriani and the band kicks things off on September 21st and will make a stop in Des Moines, Iowa at the Hoyt Sherman Theater on October, 7th. I’ve seen several shows at Hoyt Sherman and the acoustics are awesome.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Joe Satriani tour dates (subject to change):
September 21 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center
September 22 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
September 23 – Los Angeles, CA- Orpheum Theatre
September 24 – Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Resort
September 25 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
September 26 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theater
September 28 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre
September 29 – Spokane, WA – Bing Crosby Theater
September 30 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre
October 2 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
October 4 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
October 6 – Salina, KS – Stiefel Theatre
October 7 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Theatre
October 8 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
October 9 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
October 12 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
October 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Theatre
October 14 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre
October 15 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center
October 16 – Canton, OH – Canton Palace Theatre
October 17 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
October 19 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
October 20 – Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre
October 21 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park
October 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
October 23 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center
October 24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
October 26 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre
October 27 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre
October 29 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
November 2, 3 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
November 4 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium
November 5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
November 7 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall
November 9 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
November 10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
November 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Parker
November 12 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
November 14 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
November 16 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
November 17 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre
November 18 – Houston, TX- House of Blues
November19 – Dallas, TX – Majestic The
