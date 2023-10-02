Watch: New U2 “Atomic City”

Source: YouTube

U2 opened its long-awaited U2:UV residence at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29 and 30, with a pair of identical two-hour shows that spotlighted the band’s 1991 album Achtung Baby as well as selected favorites from the rest of its catalog. The shows drew particular acclaim for The Sphere’s floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree screen, which Billboard reported as “making it unclear if the floor or the stage might be moving or if your mind was just playing tricks on you” and dubbed U2 “exactly the right band to welcome the mind-blowing space.” U2 have dropped a brand new song ahead of their big Las Vegas residency. On Friday, the band released “Atomic City”, their first new song in two years.