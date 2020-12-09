Watch: New Tom Petty Video For “Something Could Happen.”
Tom Petty video for “Something Could Happen,” starring Lauran Cohan of The Walking Dead fame. Rolling Stone quoted director Warren Fu as saying the song is one of his favorites from the recent box set, Wildflowers & All The Rest.
Wu explained how Petty’s past videos informed how he would proceed in shooting “Something Could Happen”: “In looking back on Tom’s old music videos, it was obvious that he had a lot of fun with them and was not afraid to get a bit weird. I wanted to create another modern fairytale in the spirit of Tom’s music video for (1991’s) ‘Into The Great Wide Open.'”
He went on to say, “In our story, we have a character that is an incarnation of memories reassembled into a living creature, trying to make its way back home. I think the message I was trying to convey is that all our experiences, the good the bad, the beautiful, and the painful make us who we are, and we should embrace them. Tom never compromised his artistic integrity and always stayed true to who he was, so I feel like our message in this video is in line with his spirit.”
Source: Rolling Stone
SIDE NOTES
The Tom Petty box set, Wildflowers & All The Rest, was released on October 16th. In addition to the remastered original album, the set features 15 home studio recordings made by Petty and is rounded-off with 14 live performances, along with 16 studio recordings of alternate takes of Wildflower’s songs.
Wildflowers & All The Rest debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 and Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart.
FAST FACTS:
Tom Petty’s Wildflowers was released on November 1st, 1994 and peaked at Number Eight on the Billboard 200. The album featured such classics as the title track, “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” “It’s Good To Be King,” and “You Wreck Me.” Although officially billed as his second solo album, all the Heartbreakers — except for drummer Stan Lynch — appear on the set, with guitarist Mike Campbell co-producing with Petty and Rick Rubin.