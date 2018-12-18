Watch New Steve Perry Christmas video

Steve Perry has had a big year and he’s thanking his fans with a little holiday gift.

This year, the former Journey frontman released Traces, his first new album of original material in 24 years.  He writes on Twitter and Instagram, “This has been a big year of firsts for me. In keeping with that spirit, I thought I’d record a little Christmas card song and send it out to you to thank you for all of your kindness in welcoming me back. Have yourself a merry little Christmas. I hope you enjoy it.” He posted this version of the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” that runs just under two minutes.

So far, there’s no word on whether or not Perry will follow up the album with a tour.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New-Old Creedence Clearwater Revival Video Rock Hall for 2019 Announced on Thursday. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Watch: New Trailer for Marvel’s Captain Marvel. Scott Kaye Previews What’s New On Netflix in December Trailer for Springsteen On Broadway Netflix Special. See Preview & Get Details