Watch New Steve Perry Christmas video

Steve Perry has had a big year and he’s thanking his fans with a little holiday gift.

This year, the former Journey frontman released Traces, his first new album of original material in 24 years. He writes on Twitter and Instagram, “This has been a big year of firsts for me. In keeping with that spirit, I thought I’d record a little Christmas card song and send it out to you to thank you for all of your kindness in welcoming me back. Have yourself a merry little Christmas. I hope you enjoy it.” He posted this version of the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” that runs just under two minutes.

So far, there’s no word on whether or not Perry will follow up the album with a tour.