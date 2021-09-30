Watch: New Song & Video from Mellencamp & Springsteen “Wasted Days”

Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp’s first collaboration, “Wasted Days” is out now, with a new video shot on Springsteen’s New Jersey farm. Back on September 16th, Springsteen and Mellencamp were spotted together in Bay Head, New Jersey. The two legends posed for a picture with a fan on a boardwalk and were seen enjoying lunch together at the local Duyne Grass Cafe.
In April, “The Boss” was spotted out to dinner with Mellencamp in his hometown of Bloomington, Indiana after laying down guitar and vocals on Mellencamp’s still-untitled 25th album. No title or hard release date has been announced for Mellencamp’s next set, which is due out in 2022.