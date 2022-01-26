Watch: New Song & Video From Bryan Adams “Never Gonna Rain.”

I don’t post every new song from a what you would call a “classic rock” act. If I don’t like it much, I won’t post it on this blog. The new Bryan Adams is yes, good enough! I like this track. Bryan Adams has just released his new single and video for “Never Gonna Rain.” The tracks is the fourth teaser released for Adams’ 15th album, So Happy It Hurts, which drops on March 11th. The video was directed by Adams, who plays bass in the clip, which was filmed in Vancouver at The Warehouse Studio.
In the press release for the new album, Adams said of “Never Gonna Rain”: “The ultimate optimist is someone who keeps on expecting the best, even in the face of the worst. Living in the moment, instead of in fear. Turning the negatives into positives. Taking the rain and turning it into a gift.”
Bryan Adams’ So Happy It Hurts features three new cuts co-written with his primary collaborator for the past 40 tears, Jim Vallance.
Bryan Adams is currently on tour.
SOURCE: Press release
