Watch: New Song & Vid for Timothy B. Schmidt’s “Simple Man”

Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit has tapped Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham to supply guitar on his new single, “Simple Man.” The track is the first teaser from Schmit’s latest solo set, titled Day By Day, which is set for release on May 6th. In addition to Buckingham, “Simple Man” features backing vocals by Beach Boys touring alumnus Chris Farmer and Matt Jardine — son of the great Al Jardine. Day By Day all features appearances by Jackson Browne, John Fogerty, Benmont Tench, solo Beatles drummer of choice Jim Keltner, the Doobie Brothers’ John McFee, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.
SIDE NOTES
The tracklisting to Timothy B. Schmit’s ‘Day By Day’ is:
“Simple Man”
“The Next Rainbow”
“Heartbeat”
“Mr. X”
“Question Of The Heart”
“Something You Should Know”
“I Come Alive”
“Feather In The Wind”
“Grinding Stone”
“Taste Like Candy”
“Conflicted”
“Where We Belong”
FAST FACTS
Poco co-founder Randy Meisner left the band prior to the recording of their debut album in order to join Ricky Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band in 1970. Poco replaced him with Timothy B. Schmit. When Meisner left the Eagles in 1978, Schmit once again replaced him.
Schmit first appeared on 1979’s The Long Run, which featured his co-written star turn, “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
He sang on Firefall’s 1977 hit “Just Remember I Love You” and also served as a studio musician for Steely Dan. Schmit also sang on Crosby, Stills & Nash’s 1982 hit, “Southern Cross”
Oakland-born Schmit is the only member of the Eagles to have actually been born and raised in California.
Timothy B. Schmit, Joe Walsh, and Randy Meisner — all appeared on Richard Marx’s 1987 Top Three debut single, “Don’t Mean Nothing.”