Watch! New Single From Yes, ‘Dare To Know’

I always like a video with a soaring Eagle in it. And Yes, delivers on a new single. In July, Yes announced a new album on the way, and now the band has released a new video. Guitarist and album producer, Steve Howe says, “Dare To Know” presents a guitar theme, played within many different arrangements, with different chord structures and altered textures.”
It’s the second single from the band’s upcoming studio album, The Quest. Yes is offering a limited deluxe box-set that features 2 LPs on exclusive colored vinyl, 2CDs and Blu-ray digipak, a 36-page booklet, a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity, and several other items.
Much of the music for the next album was written in late 2019 and 2020
Available for Pre-orders now, it will be released on October 1.
SIDE NOTES
They have released 21 studio albums
14 live albums
35 compilation albums
28 singles
22 videos
Their debut self-titled album was released in 1969.