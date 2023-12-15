Watch: New Rolling Stones Vid For “Bite My Head Off”

Source: YouTube

The Rolling Stones will release a live edition of Hackney Diamonds, featuring all 7 tracks performed at last month’s launch event at Racket in New York City.

The 2CD format includes debut performances of 4 tracks, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” with Lady Gaga, as well as “Shattered,” “Tumbling Dice,” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” It will be available on January 19th

Here is newly released lyric video for “Bite My Head Off” featuring some of that live footage and them in the studio with Paul McCartney.

Here is the Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) Track list

CD1

1. Angry

2. Get Close

3. Depending On You

4. Bite My Head Off

5. Whole Wide World

6. Dreamy Skies

7. Mess It Up

8. Live By The Sword

9. Driving Me Too Hard

10. Tell Me Straight

11. Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga)

12. Rolling Stone Blues

CD2 – Live At Racket, NYC

1. Shattered (Live at Racket, NYC)

2. Angry (Live at Racket, NYC)

3. Whole Wide World (Live at Racket, NYC)

4. Tumbling Dice (Live at Racket, NYC)

5. Bite My Head Off (Live at Racket, NYC)

6. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Live at Racket, NYC)

7. Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga) (Live at Racket, NYC)