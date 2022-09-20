Watch: New Ringo Starr Song “World Go Round”
Well, you have to admit, he still sounds like the Ringo Starr of his Beatle days. Ringo’s third EP in the last couple of years is aptly titled EP3. Ringo Starr’s All-Star Band is once again hitting the road. This time with Steve Lukather who is featured in this video playing lead guitar. Colin Hay of Men At Work will tour along with Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stewart and Edgar Winter.
All Star Band Tour Dates for 2022
Upcoming Dates in 2022
SEP 20 Richmond, VA, USA Virginia Credit Union Live
SEP 22 Providence, RI, USA Providence PAC
SEP 23 Bridgeport, CT, USA Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
SEP 24 Atlantic City, NJ, USA Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
SEP 26 Laval, Canada Place Bell
SEP 27 Kingston, Canada Leon’s Centre
SEP 28 Toronto, Canada Massey Hall
SEP 30 Mt Pleasant, MI, USA Soaring Eagle Casino And Resort
OCT 1 New Buffalo, MI, USA Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo
OCT 2 Prior Lake, MN, USA Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
OCT 4 Winnipeg, Canada Canada Life Centre
OCT 5 Saskatoon, Canada SaskTel Centre
OCT 6 Lethbridge, Canada ENMAX Centre
OCT 8 Abbotsford, Canada Abbotsford Centre
OCT 9 Penticton, Canada South Okanagon Events Centre
OCT 11 Seattle, WA, USA Benaroya Hall – S. Mark Taper Auditorium
OCT 12 Portland, OR, USA Arlene Schnitzer Hall
OCT 14 San Jose, CA, USA San Jose Civic
OCT 15 Paso Robles, CA, USA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
OCT 16 Los Angeles, CA, USA Greek Theatre
OCT 19, 20 Mexico City, Mexico Auditorio Nacional