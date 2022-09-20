Watch: New Ringo Starr Song “World Go Round”

Well, you have to admit, he still sounds like the Ringo Starr of his Beatle days. Ringo’s third EP in the last couple of years is aptly titled EP3. Ringo Starr’s All-Star Band is once again hitting the road. This time with Steve Lukather who is featured in this video playing lead guitar. Colin Hay of Men At Work will tour along with Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stewart and Edgar Winter.

All Star Band Tour Dates for 2022

Upcoming Dates in 2022

SEP 20 Richmond, VA, USA Virginia Credit Union Live

SEP 22 Providence, RI, USA Providence PAC

SEP 23 Bridgeport, CT, USA Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

SEP 24 Atlantic City, NJ, USA Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

SEP 26 Laval, Canada Place Bell

SEP 27 Kingston, Canada Leon’s Centre

SEP 28 Toronto, Canada Massey Hall

SEP 30 Mt Pleasant, MI, USA Soaring Eagle Casino And Resort

OCT 1 New Buffalo, MI, USA Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo

OCT 2 Prior Lake, MN, USA Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

OCT 4 Winnipeg, Canada Canada Life Centre

OCT 5 Saskatoon, Canada SaskTel Centre

OCT 6 Lethbridge, Canada ENMAX Centre

OCT 8 Abbotsford, Canada Abbotsford Centre

OCT 9 Penticton, Canada South Okanagon Events Centre

OCT 11 Seattle, WA, USA Benaroya Hall – S. Mark Taper Auditorium

OCT 12 Portland, OR, USA Arlene Schnitzer Hall

OCT 14 San Jose, CA, USA San Jose Civic

OCT 15 Paso Robles, CA, USA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

OCT 16 Los Angeles, CA, USA Greek Theatre

OCT 19, 20 Mexico City, Mexico Auditorio Nacional