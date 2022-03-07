Watch: New Red Hot Chili Peppers “Poster Child.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers have just dropped “Poster Child,” the second single from their upcoming album, Unlimited Love. The album, which is set for release on April 1st, reunites the band with famed producer Rick Rubin.
In a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, the L.A. natives talk about the hair band scene that dominated the Sunset Strip as they were also making their bones in clubs around town. Flea remembered, “We were definitely against the hair-metal scene. We were, like, ‘F*** them. We’re the underground, art-rock, get-weird east side guys; those guys are just rehashing Aerosmith and Kiss.’ In retrospect it was all petty bull***. A lot of those bands were f***ing great. Guns N’ Roses was a great band.”
Frontman Anthony Kiedis spoke about the difference between the Chili Peppers and the other bands coming up at the time: “We were a party band, but you have to have something to bring to the party. Flea was instrumental in saying: ‘We have to be good, we have to write some new s***, we have to have something to move these people.’ We always came fully loaded.”
Flea explained, “There was a certain arrogance. A ‘F*** the world, f*** the system, f*** the authority, f*** the powers that be, we’re us and we’re doing our thing our way, we’re street kids’ thing. We were going hard and being wild.”
Kiedis added: “It didn’t dawn on us that there was something other than selling out clubs and making people happy and being original.”
The tracklist to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Unlimited Love’ is:
“Black Summer”
“Here Ever After”
“Aquatic Mouth Dance”
“Not The One”
“Poster Child”
“The Great Apes”
“It’s Only Natural”
“She’s A Lover”
“These Are the Ways”
“Whatchu Thinkin'”
“Bastards Of Light”
“White Braids & Pillow Chair”
“One Way Traffic”
“Veronica”
“Let ‘Em Cry”
“The Heavy Wing”
“Tangelo”