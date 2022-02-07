Watch: New Red Hot Chili Pepper’s “Black Summer” Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers will issue their first new music since 2016 with the April 1st release of their 12th studio set, Unlimited Love. Pitchfork.com reported the new album was produced by Rick Rubin and marks the return of former guitarist John Frusciante after over a decade away from the band. The Chili Peppers have dropped the first song and video from the set, titled “Black Summer.”
The band — Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante — posted a message to fans on social media, which reads:
Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.
We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it.
Guitarist John Frusciante went on to post his own message, saying:
When we got together to start writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny “Guitar” Watson, The Kinks, The New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others. Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people, stayed with us the whole time we were writing. For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other. ROCK OUT MOTHERF***ERS!
The tracklist to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Unlimited Love’ is:
“Black Summer”
“Here Ever After”
“Aquatic Mouth Dance”
“Not the One”
“Poster Child”
“The Great Apes”
“It’s Only Natural”
“She’s a Lover”
“These Are the Ways”
“Whatchu Thinkin'”
“Bastards of Light”
“White Braids & Pillow Chair”
“One Way Traffic”
“Veronica”
“Let ‘Em Cry”
“The Heavy Wing”
“Tangelo”
Red Hot Chili Peppers tour dates (subject to change):
June 4 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla
June 7 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic
June 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark
June 12 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Lovestream Festival
June 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Stadium
June 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks
June 22 – Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford
June 25, 26 – London, England – London Stadium
June 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
July 1 – Glasgow, Scotland – Bellahouston Park
July 3 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter
July 5 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium
July 8, 9 – Paris, France – Stade de France
July 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
July 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High (with HAIM and Thundercat)
July 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park (with HAIM and Thundercat)
July 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium (with Beck and Thundercat)
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium (with Beck and Thundercat)
August 3 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
August 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium (with The Strokes and King Princess)
August 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
August 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
August 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
August 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
August 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
August 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
September 1 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
September 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
September 8 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
September 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (with St. Vincent and Thundercat)
September 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
September 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field (with The Strokes and Thundercat)
