Watch: New ‘Personal Jesus” cover by Def Leppard

Def Leppard has just released the video for its new cover of Depeche Mode‘s 1990 classic, “Personal Jesus.” The recording is one of two new tracks included on Leppard’s new double-disc greatest hits compilation, entitled The Story So Far – The Best Of, which drops on November 30th.

Guitarist Viv Campbell spoke about the song, telling Billboard: “‘Jesus’ is the sort of classic song that can be interpreted in many ways and as Def Leppard has always been the kind of band that can blend genres, it was an easy choice for us. It was that or ABBA!”