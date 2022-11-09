Watch: New Jerry Cantrell Video “Prism Of Doubt”
November 9, 2022 9:12AM CST
Heads up: if you have a thing about old, scary-looking dolls, you may want to skip Jerry Cantrell’s new music video. However, if you like a good rock song, close your eyes and crank it up.
The Alice in Chains musician has released a new video for his solo song “Prism of Doubt” and it’s full of dolls, some of which have been banged up from a “fireball comet.” There are also zombie dolls and alien dolls doing probing. Yes, Cantrell shows up eventually too. “Prism of Doubt” comes off of Cantrell’s 2021 album “Brighten.”
Official website: https://jerrycantrell.com