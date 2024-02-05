Watch: New Goo Goo Dolls- “Beautiful Lie”

Source: YouTube

Four-time Grammy-nominated band, Goo Goo Dolls dropped a new single… “Beautiful Lie.” It was released along with an unusual video that consists of black and white photos of someone who you can’t see their face. In a press release, frontman and founder John Rzeznik said, “The song is a departure from our latest album Chaos In Bloom. It’s a simple song, very chill. It felt fresh to me and I hope you enjoy it.” This past September, Goo Goo Dolls celebrated the 25th anniversary of their album, Dizzy Up The Girl, which sold five-times platinum in the U.S. and features five top ten singles. I like the new song. A mid-tempo love song with a nice groove.