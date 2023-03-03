Watch: New Extreme single “Rise”

Extreme will release its first album in 14 years, titled, Six, on June 9th, according to Ultimate-Guitar.com. The band has just dropped the set’s first single, titled “Rise.” Frontman Gary Cherone spoke about the new track explaining, “Musically, it’s aggressive. Lyrically, it’s a cautionary tale on the rise and fall of fame. You get seduced into it. Once you’re on top, they’ll rip you apart and tear you down. That’s the nature of the beast.” Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt went on to say, “When Eddie Van Halen passed, it really hit me. I’m not going to be the one who will take the throne, but I felt some responsibility to keep guitar playing alive. So, you hear a lot of fire on the record.”

FAST FACTS

The current Extreme lineup consists of singer Gary Cherone, guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, bassist Pat Badger and drummer Kevin Figueiredo.

Extreme scored a massive hit in 1991 with the chart-topping single “More Than Words” from its second album, Extreme II: Pornograffiti. The band initially split in 1996 after four albums but continued to periodically reform over the years.

Gary Cherone fronted Van Halen from 1997 to 1999.

Most recently, guitarist Nuno Bettencourt backed Julian Lennon on a cover of his father’s 1971 classic, “Imagine” benefitting Global Citizen’s Stand Up For Ukraine.