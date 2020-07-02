Watch New Eagles Concert & Godfather Joe Walsh Jam with Roy O. III
Missing live music? Eagles got you covered this weekend on ESPN. What? The sports channel will air the new Eagles concert Live From The Forum MMXVIII (2018) over the upcoming July 4th weekend. The band, which features Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, hit the Forum in Los Angeles for three sold-out, critically-acclaimed concerts on September 12th, 14th, and 15th, 2018. Highlights from all three shows have now been compiled for the new 26-song live album and concert film that will premiere on ESPN this Sunday, July 5th, at 7 Central and presented by longtime Eagles fan ESPN’s Chris Berman.
The Eagles’ longtime manager Irving Azoff said in a statement, “Music and sports fans have been shut out from live events for more than three months. The premiere of Live From The Forum MMXVIII, this July 4th weekend on ESPN, is the Eagles’ gift to their fans.”
Live From The Forum MMXVIII was directed by Nick Wickham, was filmed on 14 4K cameras. It will be available on October 16th through Rhino in a variety of audio and video formats, including Blu-ray, CD, Vinyl, and Streaming. A super deluxe edition will also be available. According to the announcement: “(The collection) “captures definitive live performances of the band’s most iconic hits — ‘Hotel California,’ ‘Take It Easy,’ ‘Life In The Fast Lane,’ ‘Desperado,’ and beloved album tracks — ‘Ol’ 55,’ ‘Those Shoes’, along with some of the individual members’ biggest solo smashes — Henley’s ‘The Boys Of Summer,’ Walsh’s ‘Rocky Mountain Way,’ and Gill’s ‘Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away.'”
SOURCE: Press Release
For more on The Eagles’ Live hit their Official Site