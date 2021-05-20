Watch: New Duran Duran Video “Invisible”
Duran Duran is now streaming “Invisible” — they lead track from their upcoming album, Future Past, according to Billboard. Future Past, which drops on October 22nd, marks the band’s first album in six years, and was co-produced by Erol Alkan, Mark Ronson, and the legendary Giorgio Moroder — best known for his string of Donna Summer ’70s classics. It’s the band’s 15th studio album. And gotta say, the band sounds like, well the Duran Duran we have known.
At the beginning of the video, it states;
This film was created by an artificial intelligence called Huxley, a unique dreamer whose ‘mind’ has been modeled after the cognitive and emotional processes of humans. It is the very first collaboration of its kind, between artists in different planes of existence.