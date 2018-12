Def Leppard has released a video for their new holiday song “We All Need Christmas.” Leppard singer Joe Elliot says that bassist Rick Savage came up with the idea for the song. Elliot said, “He goes, ‘It’s a Christmas song.’ I’m thinking, ‘Oh, cool, Slade, Wizzard, where we going with it?’ And he started playing it, and I thought, ‘Oh, it’s more of a Greg Lake thing…