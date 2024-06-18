Watch: New David Gilmour “Between Two Points”

Source: YouTube

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour is set to release his new solo album, Luck And Strange, on September 6th. To promote his first album of new material in nine years, the rock legend has just released a new single which features lead vocals and harp from his daughter, Romany Gilmour. “Between Two Points” is a cover of the 1999 tune by the British pop duo the Montgolfier Brothers, and it is the second single lifted from Luck And Strange, following the release of “The Piper’s Call” back in April.

“I’ve had that song on my playlist since it was released,” David Gilmour explained in a press release. “More recently I mentioned it to one or two people: I assumed that it had been a hit, but no one knew it. I asked Romany to give it a go. I realized that Romany has exactly the right sort of vulnerability and youth for the song. In fact, she was halfway through an essay with a train to catch when we asked her: ‘OK, I’ll sing it once, put the mic on,’ and that is 90 percent of the finished vocal.”

Pretty impressive. I really like her vocal on this new tune. And Gilmour’s guitar yep, still there.