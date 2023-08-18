Watch: New Alice Cooper Video “Welcome To The Show”

Source: YouTube

It’s a lyric video but it’s new Alice Cooper. The official lyric video for his new single, “Welcome To The Show” has dropped. His new album, Road will be out August 25. In describing the song, which is the album opener, he says the meaning is in the lyrics and sets the tone. He explained, “The show is ready to go and we are fully loaded. Here it comes!” His touring band is playing on the album and about that he said, “When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

Look for it to be released in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors. Plus a bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Alice’s full live show at Hellfest 2022, and includes all the classics and rarely played gems.

SIDE NOTES

Road track list

01. I’m Alice

02. Welcome To The Show

03. All Over The World

04. Dead Don’t Dance

05. Go Away

06. White Line Frankenstein

07. Big Boots

08. Rules Of The Road

09. The Big Goodbye

10. Road Rats Forever

11. Baby Please Don’t Go

12. 100 More Miles

13. Magic Bus

Source: Press Release