Watch: New Alice Cooper Video “Welcome To The Show”
It’s a lyric video but it’s new Alice Cooper. The official lyric video for his new single, “Welcome To The Show” has dropped. His new album, Road will be out August 25. In describing the song, which is the album opener, he says the meaning is in the lyrics and sets the tone. He explained, “The show is ready to go and we are fully loaded. Here it comes!” His touring band is playing on the album and about that he said, “When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”
Look for it to be released in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors. Plus a bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Alice’s full live show at Hellfest 2022, and includes all the classics and rarely played gems.
SIDE NOTES
Road track list
01. I’m Alice
02. Welcome To The Show
03. All Over The World
04. Dead Don’t Dance
05. Go Away
06. White Line Frankenstein
07. Big Boots
08. Rules Of The Road
09. The Big Goodbye
10. Road Rats Forever
11. Baby Please Don’t Go
12. 100 More Miles
13. Magic Bus
Source: Press Release