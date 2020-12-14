WATCH! New Alice Cooper “Our Love Will Change The World” – Official Lyric Video
Alice Cooper has dropped the second track from his upcoming Bob Ezrin-produced Detroit Stories collection — a cover of Outrageous Cherry’s 2005 tune, “Our Love Will Change The World.” Detroit Stories will be released on February 26th, featuring contributions from MC5’s Wayne Kramer, the Detroit Wheels’ Johnny “Bee” Badanjek, and the Motor City Horns — best known for their work with Bob Seger.
Cooper spoke about the new cover, admitting, “I think ‘Our Love Will Change The World’ is one of the oddest songs I’ve ever done and it was one that came to us by somebody else, another Detroit writer. And it was so strange, because it was happy and what it was saying was anything but happy — it was simply a great juxtaposition. And I got it immediately and said. ‘Okay, this is going to be great.’ The music saying one thing and the lyrics saying something else, I love that song. It is totally different from anything else on the album.”
Alice Cooper’s Detroit Stories is now available for preorder and will be released in various formats “including CD, CD and DVD digipak, a CD box — with CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torchlight, and three stickers — and a double-LP vinyl set.”
Included on the DVD/Blu-ray edition will be the 2018 Alice Cooper’s concert film, A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris, which has only been available on CD.