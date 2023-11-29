Watch: New Ace Frehley song & video “10,000 Volts”
November 29, 2023 6:29AM CST
Source: YouTube
As KISS prepares for their final concert this weekend, original guitarist Ace Frehley, who’s not on tour with them, has released a solo single. “10,000 Volts’ is the title track from his upcoming album. It was accompanied with a stage performance video. When KISS first announced they were retiring, they included Frehley’s name along with Peter Criss in promoting their final tour, but he says that they “never got the call.”
Ace Frehley’s new 11-track album, will be out February 23. Here is the track listing.
1. 10,000 Volts
02. Walkin’ On The Moon
03. Cosmic Heart
04. Cherry Medicine
05. Back Into My Arms Again
06. Fightin’ For Life
07. Blinded
08. Constantly Cute
09. Life Of A Stranger
10. Up In The Sky
11. Stratosphere