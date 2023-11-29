Watch: New Ace Frehley song & video “10,000 Volts”

Source: YouTube

As KISS prepares for their final concert this weekend, original guitarist Ace Frehley, who’s not on tour with them, has released a solo single. “10,000 Volts’ is the title track from his upcoming album. It was accompanied with a stage performance video. When KISS first announced they were retiring, they included Frehley’s name along with Peter Criss in promoting their final tour, but he says that they “never got the call.”

Ace Frehley’s new 11-track album, will be out February 23. Here is the track listing.

1. 10,000 Volts

02. Walkin’ On The Moon

03. Cosmic Heart

04. Cherry Medicine

05. Back Into My Arms Again

06. Fightin’ For Life

07. Blinded

08. Constantly Cute

09. Life Of A Stranger

10. Up In The Sky

11. Stratosphere