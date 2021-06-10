WATCH! New AC/DC Video for “Witch’s Spell”

Here is AC/DC’s latest video from their chart-topping Power Up album. The new “Witch’s Spell” was directed, edited and animated by Wolf & Crow using band performance footage shot by Clemens Habicht, the band, and their creative director, Josh Cheuse. As for as the song itself it’s quintessential AC/DC.
Frontman Brian Johnson had a blast recording Power Up — but maintains he’s merely a vehicle for guitarist Angus Young’s creative vision saying: “Well, it’s just great rock lyricism but the thing is, mainly it’s upbeat — and that’s what we need right now. And all the songs are just upbeat and they just get your toes a-tappin’ — y’know? (Laughs) And I had a ball doin’ them. There was some nice, tricky ones to get through and that just makes it exciting when you’re doin’ them, y’see? Y’get challenged. But at the end of the day, you have to sing, or do the lyrics, and sing the song the way that Angus imagines it in his mind when he sits and puts it down, y’see?”
In addition to topping the Billboard 200 albums chart in the U.S., AC/DC’s Power Up has hit Number One in 21 other countries.
SOURCE: Press release