WATCH: NEIL YOUNG NEW VIDEO FOR ‘OHIO’

Neil Young and his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, have released a newly produced live clip of Young performing his 1970 Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young classic “Ohio” in deference to recent massacre victims and in support of tougher, “common sense” gun laws.
The video, which features Young in concert playing his legendary Gretsch White Falcon electric guitar, intersperses images and sounds from the May 4th, 1970 Kent State University attacks where four students killed by National Guardsmen during anti-war protests on the Ohio campus.
Neil Young posted the following a message to fans on his official website NeilYoungArchives.com:
OHIO AGAIN
Ohio was written back in 1970 after seeing the cover of a magazine with a young girl kneeling beside her fallen friend. When the National Guard murdered four students at Ohio’s Kent State University for protesting the Vietnam War, it was a pivotal moment in our history. It was a pivotal movement for me.
Today we see what we have become.
With no real laws protecting us from guns, and with politicians supporting the NRA because the NRA supports them, we are not well represented. Today’s students are brave, demanding change in violent times.
We stand with them. They are us. We are them. This has been going on for too long. My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on. Support the students. Support our children. They want protection. No more guns. Give us common sense gun laws that protect our people, in schools, in places of worship, thev workplace and on the streets. VOTE.
PEACE
NYA
SIDE NOTES
- Coming on November 30th is a previously unreleased collection of acoustic Neil Young performances from November 1976. Rolling Stonereported the new set, titled Songs For Judy, was put together by journalist-turned-filmmaker Cameron Crowe — who was covering the jaunt at the time for Rolling Stone — and CSNY photographer and archivist Joel Bernstein.
- Crowe recalled the performances, saying: “The shows were reckless and beautiful,” Crowe said, reflecting upon the time. The evenings began with an hour-long acoustic solo set from Neil. The acoustic portion of the evening morphed nightly, often fueled by a smoke or two just behind the curtain. After a break, Neil and Crazy Horse would return for a barn-burner of an electric set designed to level the place. They succeeded nightly.”
- Joel Bernstein, who recorded the sets on cassette tapes added: “I was soon raiding malls for whatever blank C-90 cassettes I could find along the way. The U.S. leg of this tour was brief (18 shows in 12 cities, in 24 days), but the performances were at their best intense and thrilling. As the tour continued, the cache of cassette-tape grew, all of them filled with gems.”