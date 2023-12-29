Watch: Miley Cyrus covers Journey “Faithfully” at Chateau Marmont

Source: YouTube

Miley Cyrus’ rock-influenced songs have paved the way in her latest era. I’ve always thought she had the talent and the longer she performs the better she gets. From Led Zeppelin to Metallica, the singer has soared by performing rock songs, leading to the release of her 2020 album, “Plastic Hearts.” I do like her cover of Journey’s “Faithfully.” Jonathan Cain wrote the ballad for the band’s 1983 album Frontiers. Cyrus sings “Faithfully” live at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont. The black-and-white video shows the artist talking to the crowd between verses in front of a Christmas tree. “You know the words to this one – there are none. It’s ‘woah,’” she jokes before diving into the chorus. I also liked her little dig on Dave Grohl popping out of the Christmas tree as it seems he has been showing up everywhere this year.

If you are a Journey fan we have two opportunities to enjoy the music, first with The Black Jacket Symphony playing Journey’s ‘Escape’ album note for note, sound for sound plus a set of Journey hits at the Rococo Theater on March, 8th. Then, the real Journey plays at CHI in Omaha with guests Toto on April 15th.

Sign up for BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY HERE.

Sign up for JOURNEY & TOTO HERE.