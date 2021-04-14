Watch: Mick Jagger/Dave Grohl team up on “Eazy Sleazy.”
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have joined forces for the new track, titled, “Eazy Sleazy.” The goofy lyrics try and connects to life during the pandemic. The song, which was co-written by the two, features Jagger on rhythm guitar and vocals, and Grohl supplying drums, lead guitar, backing vocals and bass. “Easy Sleazy” was produced by Jagger’s longtime collaborator and Rolling Stones live keyboardist, Matt Clifford.
Grohl spoke about the new tune to Rolling Stone and explained, “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”
One comment on YouTube, and I have to agree…from Sandy Mileski- “We’re all getting old. It shouldn’t matter how old a person is, just appreciate their gifts and longevity while they’re still with us.” Gotta say, Mick still sounds like the Mick Jagger we’ve always known.