Watch McCartney’s entire Grand Central Station show here!

As expected on Friday night, September 7th, Paul McCartney played a “secret” show at New York City’s Grand Central Station in celebration of the release of his latest album, Egypt Station. The show, which was broadcast on YouTube, saw the former-Beatle performing a 24-song set — including three songs from the new album, his first U.S. performance of the “Fab Four’s” “From Me To You” on U.S. soil since 1964, as well as incorporating a horn section for Wings‘ 1975 classic “Letting Go” — with the players performing within the crowd.

In addition to McCartney’s wife Nancy Shevell and grandson Arthur Donald, Variety reported that high-profile guests at the show includedSean Lennon, Meryl Streep, Jon Bon Jovi, Steve Buscemi, Chris Rock, Kendall Jenner, Amy Schumer, Jimmy Fallon, Kate Moss, Bobby Cannavale, and Egypt Station producer, Greg Kurstin.