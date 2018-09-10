Watch McCartney’s entire Grand Central Station show here!

As expected on Friday night, September 7th, Paul McCartney played a “secret” show at New York City’s Grand Central Station in celebration of the release of his latest album, Egypt Station. The show, which was broadcast on YouTube, saw the former-Beatle performing a 24-song set — including three songs from the new album, his first U.S. performance of the “Fab Four’s” “From Me To You” on U.S. soil since 1964, as well as incorporating a horn section for Wings‘ 1975 classic “Letting Go” — with the players performing within the crowd.

In addition to McCartney’s wife Nancy Shevell and grandson Arthur DonaldVariety reported that high-profile guests at the show includedSean LennonMeryl StreepJon Bon Jovi, Steve BuscemiChris RockKendall JennerAmy SchumerJimmy FallonKate MossBobby Cannavale, and Egypt Station producer, Greg Kurstin.

 

