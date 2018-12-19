Watch Macca’s New Video “Who Cares”, here.

It was announced on the website that McCartney is joining forces with several non-profit groups to launch the official #WhoCaresIDo campaign:

To help the song’s positive message to inspire as many people as possible to stand up to bullying and negativity, Paul has joined forces with Creative Visions, a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of media and the arts to ignite positive social change. Creative Visions has partnered not only with Paul and ‘Who Cares’ producers Subtractive Inc., but also with Facebook, Enso, Artemis Rising Foundation and the Blue Chip Foundation to launch #WhoCaresIDo, a campaign inspired by the song and film.

#WhoCaresIDo hopes to reach millions, first raising awareness and engagement regarding the issues addressed by the song and film, then providing them with tools to take action through a network of experts and partners, empowering people to treat others with support and kindness.

Creative Visions Founder Kathy Eldon added: “Millions of people around the world feel silenced, subjugated — bullied — and believe that no one cares. Our intention with this campaign is to put the power of the song to work and inspire us to show up and care — and let others know that we do care.”