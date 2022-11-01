Watch: Lyric video for “Smart Guys” from John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp has just dropped “Smart Guys,” the latest teaser and lyric video from the 2022 “Super Deluxe Edition” of his 1985 Scarecrow album. Mellencamp has previously released his demo of “Small Town” and the studio outtake “Carolina Shag” in advance of the box set, which is set for release this Friday (November 4th.) John Cougar Mellencamp’s Scarecrow was released on August 5th, 1985 and spent a whopping 28 weeks in the Billboard Top 10. The album, which was an FM, AM, and MTV staple, spent three weeks at Number Two. The album featured three Top 10 hits — “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” (#2); “Lonely Ol’ Night” and “Small Town” (#6). Two other tracks were MTV staples and major Top 30 hits — “Rain On The Scarecrow” (#21) and “Rumbleseat” (#28).
Johnny going on tour as well and a big one at that. Here are the dates so far-
John Mellencamp 2023 tour dates (subject to change):
February 5, 6 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University Auditorium
February 8 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
February 10 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
February 11 – Jacksonville, FL – The Noran Theatre at Jacksonville Center for the Arts
February 13, 14, 15 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
February 18, 19 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
February 21, 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts
February 24 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
February 25 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
February 26 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
February 28 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
March 1 – Dallas, TX Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
March 11 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
March 13, 14 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum
March 15 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
March 17, 18 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre
March 19 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre
March 21 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
March 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
March 24, 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
March 27 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House
April 3, 4 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
April 6, 7, 8 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
April 10, 11 – Milwaukee , WI – The Riverside Theater
April 13, 14 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
April 17, 18 – Louisville, KY – The Kentucky Center
April 19 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Theater
April 21, 22 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
April 24, 25 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
May 5, 6 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza
May 8, 9, 10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
May 12, 13 – Cincinnati, IN – Aronoff Center
May 15, 16 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
May 17 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
May 19 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center
May 20 – Durham, NC – DPAC
May 22, 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
May 25, 26 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square
June 2 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
June 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Cultural Campus
June 5, 6, 7 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
June 10 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre at Boch Center
June 11 – Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center
June 13 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
June 14 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
June 16 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center
June 17 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
June 19 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
June 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall
June 23, 24 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center