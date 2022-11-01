Watch: Lyric video for “Smart Guys” from John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp has just dropped “Smart Guys,” the latest teaser and lyric video from the 2022 “Super Deluxe Edition” of his 1985 Scarecrow album. Mellencamp has previously released his demo of “Small Town” and the studio outtake “Carolina Shag” in advance of the box set, which is set for release this Friday (November 4th.) John Cougar Mellencamp’s Scarecrow was released on August 5th, 1985 and spent a whopping 28 weeks in the Billboard Top 10. The album, which was an FM, AM, and MTV staple, spent three weeks at Number Two. The album featured three Top 10 hits — “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” (#2); “Lonely Ol’ Night” and “Small Town” (#6). Two other tracks were MTV staples and major Top 30 hits — “Rain On The Scarecrow” (#21) and “Rumbleseat” (#28).

Johnny going on tour as well and a big one at that. Here are the dates so far-

John Mellencamp 2023 tour dates (subject to change):

February 5, 6 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University Auditorium

February 8 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

February 10 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

February 11 – Jacksonville, FL – The Noran Theatre at Jacksonville Center for the Arts

February 13, 14, 15 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

February 18, 19 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

February 21, 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

February 24 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

February 25 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

February 26 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

February 28 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

March 1 – Dallas, TX Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

March 11 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

March 13, 14 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum

March 15 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

March 17, 18 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

March 19 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre

March 21 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

March 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

March 24, 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

March 27 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

April 3, 4 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

April 6, 7, 8 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

April 10, 11 – Milwaukee , WI – The Riverside Theater

April 13, 14 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

April 17, 18 – Louisville, KY – The Kentucky Center

April 19 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Theater

April 21, 22 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

April 24, 25 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

May 5, 6 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza

May 8, 9, 10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

May 12, 13 – Cincinnati, IN – Aronoff Center

May 15, 16 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

May 17 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

May 19 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

May 20 – Durham, NC – DPAC

May 22, 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

May 25, 26 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square

June 2 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

June 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Cultural Campus

June 5, 6, 7 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

June 10 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre at Boch Center

June 11 – Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

June 13 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

June 14 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

June 16 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center

June 17 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

June 19 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

June 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

June 23, 24 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center