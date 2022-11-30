Watch: Kenny Loggins, Michael Mc Donald & Others Team Up For “This Christmas” Cover

Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Richard Marx, and others have joined forces for a new charity version of the 1970 Donny Hathaway classic, “This Christmas.”

The new holiday cover also features such notables as Melissa Manchester, Lamont Dozier, Jr., Freda Payne, Frank McComb, the Fifth Dimension’s Florence LaRue, the Tribe, and more, with proceeds benefitting Giving Tuesday.

According to Rock Cellar: “Giving Tuesday, is a global generosity movement that encourages people to make meaningful donations to non-profit organizations of their choosing, the song’s full video begins with a special message from Hathaway’s youngest daughter, Donnita Hathaway.”