Watch! Keith Richard’s New Video for “Run Run Rudolph”
Here’s a new animated lyric video from Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards‘. His 1978 rendition of Chuck Berry‘s Christmas classic “Run Run Rudolph”.
The clip features a bird’s-eye — or perhaps reindeer’s-eye — view of a city, as snow falls down on the buildings below, along with the words to the tune. Also during the video, an archival photo of Richards swigging a bottle of whiskey and the image of a metal skull with antlers make appearances. The photo of Richards is the same one that was featured on the cover of the limited-edition “Run Run Rudolph” single issued in conjunction with the 2018 Record Store Day Black Friday celebration.
“Run Run Rudolph” was written by Johnny Marks and Marvin Brodie in 1958, and first recorded and released by Berry that same year. Richards’ version, which was his first-ever solo single, was released in December 1978.