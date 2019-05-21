WATCH! Just released trailer for Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood!

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (stylized as Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood) is a the new dark comedy film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry, Margaret Qualley, and Al Pacino. Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the film tells the story of television actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth as they make their way through a changing film industry.

Featuring a large ensemble cast, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood weaves “multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.” And yes, there is the horrible side story of Charles Manson and his followers and the gruesome L.A. murders in the summer of 1969. Some of initial buzz on this new film surrounded itself with mostly the Charles Manson part of the film but after watching the preview I am glad this one looks to be so much more than that.

Mark me down for going to see this on the big screen when it opens. Found an interesting piece of Manson murder trivia researching the movie. Actor Damian Lewis is portraying actor Steve McQueen. McQueen was a friend of Jay Sebring, who was invited by him to Sharon Tate’s home for a dinner party the night of the Tate murders, but he was unable to show up. Yeeks! We could have lost Steve McQueen much earlier than we did. The movie opens on July, 26th 2019.