Watch: John Oates and Saxsquatch- “Maneater”
John Oates has teamed up with viral sensation Saxsquatch for a new take on Hall & Oates 1982 Number One hit, “Maneater.” The tune changes the vibe and melody of the ‘80s classic, with Oates and the “Big Foot”-costumed saxophonist performing outdoors in the new video.
Oates explained to Ultimate Classic Rock, “I’ve had a lot of otherworldly experiences in my career, but none as mystical and magical as this collab with the amazing, soulful Saxsquatch. . . As soon as we began recording, I knew we had something special. The mark of a good song is that it can be reimagined in lots of ways, and this is, without a doubt, the coolest version I’ve ever heard.”