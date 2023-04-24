Watch: John Mellencamp’s Lyric Video for “Hey God”

Source: YouTube

Coming on June 2nd is John Mellencamp’s 25th album, titled, Orpheus Descending. The album features Mellencamp’s latest single, “Hey God,” which addresses the national epidemic of gun violence among some other stuff. The album marks Mellencamp’s followup to the critically acclaimed 2022 collection, Strictly A One -Eyed Jack, which peaked at Number Five on the Billboard Folk Albums chart.

The tracklisting to Orpheus Descending is:

“Hey God”

“The Eyes Of Portland”

“Land Of The So Called Free”

“The Kindness Of Lovers”

“Amen”

“Orpheus Descending”

“Understated Reverence”

“One More Trick”

“Lightning And Luck”

“Perfect World”

“Backbon”

SOURCE: Press release

Seymour, Indiana’s favorite son, John Mellencamp, has donated “the archived collection of his life and work to Indiana University (IU).”

According to his official website, JohnMellencamp.com, “The collection will include items related to his iconic artistry, social activism and philanthropy, and it holds original creative works, photographs, instruments and other significant memorabilia.”