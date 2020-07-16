Watch Joan Jett Cover T.Rex’s “Jeepster”
Out now is the video for Joan Jett’s new cover of T. Rex’s 1971 glam rock favorite “Jeepster.” The track is among the tunes featured on the upcoming 26-track Marc Bolan and T. Rex tribute album, AngelHeaded Hipster, coming on September 4th. The in-studio clip shows Jett laying down the track — and liberally toking on a joint. MIGHT NOT BE SAFE FOR WORK!
In addition to U2 and Elton John teaming up to cover Bolan’s signature classic “Bang A Gong (Get It On),” the album also features performances by Todd Rundgren, both Julian and Sean Lennon on separate tracks, Lucinda Williams, Perry Farrell, David Johansen, Maria McKee, and Kesha, among others. The tribute set will also feature special appearances by Donald Fagen, Mike Garson, Bill Frisell, Wayne Kramer, Van Dyke Parks, and Marc Ribot.”
The covers collection serves as a tie-in with T. Rex’s long-awaited induction this year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the upcoming T. Rex documentary — Children Of The Revolution. Both the tribute set and film have been produced by BMG, in collaboration with the Who’s manager Bill Curbishley’s Trinifold company.
- Rex Fast Facts
- T. Rex was primarily known Stateside for its sole Top 40 hit, the Top 10 — “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” — which was renamed from its original title “Get It On,” which was deemed too risque for the U.S. audience in 1971.
- The group, which was led — on every level — by Marc Bolan, was tremendous force in the UK in the early-’70s, leading the glam movement along with David Bowie and Slade.
- Bolan and T. Rex drew countless comparisons to the Beatlemania-like state Bolan drove his fans into, which was dubbed, “T-Rextasy.”
SIDE NOTES
The tracklisting to AngelHeaded Hipster is:
Disc One:
“Children Of The Revolution” – Kesha
“Cosmic Dancer” – Nick Cave
“Jeepster” – Joan Jett
“Scenescof” – Devendra Banhart
“Life’s A Gas” – Lucinda Williams
“Solid Gold, Easy Action” – Peaches
“Dawn Storm” – BORNS
“Hippy Gumbo” – Beth Orton
“I Love To Boogie” – King Khan
“Beltane Walk” – Gaby Moreno
“Bang A Gong (Get It On)” – U2 featuring Elton John
“Diamond Meadows” – John Cameron Mitchell
Disc Two:
“Main Man” – Father John Misty
“Rock On” – Perry Farrell
“The Street And Babe Shadow” – Elysian Fields
“The Leopards” – Gavin Friday
“Metal Guru” – Nena
“Teenage Dream” – Marc Almond
“Organ Blues” – Helga Davis
“Planet Queen” – Todd Rundgren
“Great Horse” – Jesse Harris
“Mambo Sun” – Sean Lennon & Charlotte Kemp Muhl
“Pilgrim’s Tale” – Victoria Williams & Julian Lennon
“Bang A Gong (Get It On) (Reprise)” – David Johansen
“She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan” – Maria McKee & Gavin Friday