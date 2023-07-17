Watch: “Hot In The City” Original Video From Billy Idol

Source: YouTube

Billy Idol has shared the original video for his hit, “Hot In The City.” The song, which was a Top 30 hit in the US, will be on the expanded reissue of his self-titled, 1982 debut album that come out on July 28. The two CD package includes the original 11-track album and a recently unearthed, 12 minute version of “White Wedding.” There’s also a full concert recording from 1982 at the Roxy in West Hollywood. Billy Idol will also launch a North American tour in Vancouver, BC on August 27. Stops include a Las Vegas residency.