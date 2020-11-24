Watch: Hall Of Famer’s Doobie Brother’s Live At The Beacon.
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers have released a concert that can now be streamed and downloaded. It’s from their 2018 performance at NYC’s Beacon Theatre where they rolled through songs from landmark albums, Toulouse Street and The Captain And Me, for the first time in 25 years. That provided an opportunity for Doobie fans to hear deep cuts and songs never-before performed live by the band. The show was initially released last year on CD, DVD, and Blu-ray.
The Doobies have also released a video for “Toulouse Street,” featuring a live horns arrangement. Earlier this year, they rescheduled their 50th Anniversary Tour which is now set to begin July 17, 2021.
The Doobie Brothers Live From The Beacon Theatre is available via digital video streaming and download services.
SOME FAST FACTS:
The Captain And Me, originally released in 1973, reached #7 on the Billboard Album Chart and certified double platinum.
Toulouse Street was initially released in 1972, it’s been certified platinum.
SIDE NOTES
Video Track Listing:
“Five Corners” [1:21]
“Listen To The Music” [5:00]
“Rockin’ Down The Highway” [3:24]
“Mamaloi” [3:38]
“Toulouse Street” [3:51]
“Cotton Mouth” [5:08]
“Don’t Start Me To Talkin’” [7:27]
“Jesus Is Just Alright” [5:08] A28
“White Sun” [3:55]
“Disciple” [5:49]
“Snake Man” [3:57]
“Natural Thing” [3:56]
“Long Train Runnin’” [6:27]
“China Grove” [3:29]
“Dark Eyed Cajun Woman” [5:26]
“Clear As The Driven Snow” [6:11]
“Without You” [5:16]
“South City Midnight Lady” [5:59]
“Evil Woman” [3:44]
“Busted Down Around O’Connelly Corners” [0:48]
“Ukiah” [5:10]
“The Captain And Me” [5:15]
“Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me)” [3:55]
“Black Water” [4:54]
“Listen To The Music (Reprise)” [5:45]