Watch! George Harrison’s unreleased ‘COSMIC EMPIRE” new lyric video

Just released is an elaborate new lyric video for George Harrison’s unreleased May 27th, 1970 demo for “Cosmic Empire.” The track is among the countless unissued gems unearthed for the upcoming super-deluxe box set edition of 1970’s All Things Must Pass. Harrison’s “Cosmic Empire” has been known to fans for over 25 years. It was first released on 1994’s Beware Of ABKCO! bootleg, which featured all 15 tracks Harrison recorded at Abbey Road on May 27th, 1970
The track, which was never officially recorded for the album, was taped on the second day of demos recorded at Abbey Road Studios for producer Phil Spector. The first day had featured contributions from bassist Klaus Voormann and Ringo Starr with the second day showcasing Harrison alone tackling “Cosmic Empire” and 14 other tunes now set for inclusion on the box.
SIDE NOTES:
Set for release on August 6th is George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass ’50th Anniversary Edition’ in a variety of formats. The famed 1970 triple album will be issued as a five-LP or triple-disc “Deluxe Edition” that pairs the main album with the sessions outtakes and jams.
The main album will be available on its own as double-disc, triple-LP, or on limited edition three-LP color vinyl. In addition to the original album, the new collection features 42 previously unreleased demos and outtakes.
Also available is a very limited “Uber Deluxe Edition” box set, teeming with non-musical extras which includes the album on eight LP’s on 180-gram vinyl and five-CD + 1 Blu-ray audio discs housed in an artisan designed wooden crate, that sells for just under $1,000.00