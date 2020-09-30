      Breaking News
Watch: First Trailer For John Belushi Doc

Sep 30, 2020 @ 1:22pm

I have always loved John Belushi. The trailer for the much-anticipated documentary on him has been released. The documentary was authorized four years ago and is a project done in part with his wife Judy Belushi Pisano.  In the first trailer, fans get a glimpse into the start of Belushi’s career in TV and film along with never-before-seen footage.

Stars like Chevy Chase, Penny Marshall, Jim Belushi, Lorne Michaels, and more add commentary to the film. Belushi debuts on Showtime this November.