Watch: First Official Video for “My Sweet Lord.”

Here is the first official video for George Harrison’s 1970 chart-topper, “My Sweet Lord.” The remixed track is featured on the recently issued 50th anniversary box set edition of All Things Must Pass, with the Harrison estate — led by widow Olivia and Dhani Harrison — producing and appearing in the comedic new clip. Among the high profile cameos in the video are Ringo Starr, ELO’s Jeff Lynne, Joe Walsh, Mark Hamill, Saturday Night Live alumnus Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer, Reggie Watts, Jon Hamm, Patton Oswalt, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, Rosanna Arquette, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Natasha Legerro, and many more.