Watch: First Official Janis Joplin Video “Me And Bobby McGee”
Just released in celebration of the 50th anniversary of it topping the Billboard Hot 100, is the first official video for Janis Joplin’s “Me And Bobby McGee.” The clip, which was created in partnership with the Janis Joplin Estate and Columbia/Legacy Recordings, features the classic tune written by Kris Kristofferson, which in Joplin’s death became her signature song. The new clip features elements included in the upcoming book, Janis Joplin: Days & Summers – Scrapbook 1966-68, set for publication on June 10th.
Originally released on January 12th, 1971, Janis Joplin’s “Me And Bobby McGee” from the posthumous Pearl album, became the second posthumous single in pop music history to reach Number One; the first was Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay,” in 1968.