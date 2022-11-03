Watch: “Father Time” Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Here’s a new original song from Sammy Hagar and the Circle. Seems the Red Rocker is getting a bit reflective on his long career. “When I first wrote Father Time, I kept it from everyone because it was so personal that I’d get too choked up to actually sing it. I wrote it just after turning 70 while I was at our then home in Maui. That house was my sanctuary in the middle of the jungle, overlooking the ocean– it was just paradise. The words ‘Father Time’s over there looking over my shoulder’ just kept going through my head, so I picked up my guitar and the rest of the song just came spilling out. I turned on my iPhone and recorded it. I cried my eyes out after I wrote and played it back. It’s probably the most personal song that I’ve ever written and now, after just turning 75, I’m finally ready to release it.” – Sammy.

You might notice that the song features acoustic guitar but no one in the performance video is playing one. Kinda trippy.

It comes from the album “Crazy Times,” recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, is Hagar’s 27th studio album and his second recorded with The Circle. Produced by eight-time Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, the 10-track album dropped on Friday, Sept. 30 2022.