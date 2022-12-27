Watch: ‘Everybody Wants Some” From David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth has released another solo cover of a Van Halen classic. The singer dropped his new version of “Everybody Wants Some!!” the day after Christmas. The track was recorded earlier this year with his touring band, who knocked out 14 songs in two hours at a Hollywood studio. Previous VH covers from Roth include “Panama”, “Dance The Night Away”, “You Really Got Me”, and “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love”. You can see the new vid streaming now at ktgl.com.