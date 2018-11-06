Watch Eric Clapton’s first Christmas Video release.

Eric Clapton has just released the first video for his debut holiday set, Happy Xmas. The clip features “Slowhand,” along with co-producer Simon Climie, strumming acoustic guitars by a Christmas tree, assorted guitars, vintage amps, and a reel-to-reel tape deck.

Back in August, when he first announced the holiday set, Clapton explained to Billboard, “I had in my head that these holiday songs could be done with a slight blues tinge, and I started to figure out how to play the blues lines in between the vocals. I got it down and one of the most identifiable songs on the album, the one that became the foundational style, is ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.'”

Guitarist Doyle Bramhall II has been a mainstay of Clapton’s live band over the years — and is the only other guitarist besides Clapton appearing on the new Happy Xmas collection. Bramhall told us that playing with Clapton is nothing short of a joy “It’s really laid back. He lets me do whatever I want to do, and if I can add something to the song, then he just says, y’know, ‘Go for it — whatever you want to do,’ so it’s pretty laid back. He’s pretty forgiving of things that I do, and he likes things when I think, y’know, ‘Was that good enough?’ because (when) you’re playing with someone like Eric Clapton, you want to give your best effort, and you want to be the best all the time, but he likes a lot of my ideas, and it’s great.”

The tracklisting to Eric Clapton’s Happy Xmas is : “White Christmas,” “Away In A Manger (Once In Royal David’s City),” “For Love On Christmas Day,” “Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday,” “Christmas Tears,” “Home For The Holidays,” “Jingle Bells (In Memory Of Avicii),” “Christmas In My Hometown,” “It’s Christmas,” “Sentimental Moments,” “Lonesome Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Merry Christmas Baby,” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

Enj0y the video.