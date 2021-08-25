Watch: Doobie Brothers 50th Annv. Tour Interview & Set List

The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald are back on the road. The band is playing a nearly 30-song setlist that dip liberally into all eras of the band’s incredible 50-year-career.
In addition to such favorites as “China Grove,” “What A Fool Believes,” “Long Train’ Runnin,” “Black Water,” “Takin It To The Streets,” and “Listen To The Music” — the Doobies are diving deep into their catalogue, tackling such fan favorites as “Neal’s Fandango,” “South City Midnight Lady,” “Wheels Of Fortune,” “Ukiah,” “Clear As The Driven Snow,” “Sweet Maxine” — and opening the show with 1971’s “Nobody” — the first song on the band’s self-titled debut album
Michael McDonald told The Associated Press, “It’s really more like just old friends. It’s been that way for quite a while. . . It’s a crapshoot, really, whether we’ll make it to the end of this or not, but I hope we do. The main thing I think is if we start to see that anything that we’re doing has a potential of being a super-spreader. I don’t think any of us are worried so much about getting sick ourselves. We’re all vaccinated. But if we test positive, that means all the people in our workplace are being exposed.”
The Doobie Brothers’ opening night setlist on August 22nd, 2021 at Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines, IA: This HAD to be a great show!! Check out the setlist.
“Here To Love You”
“Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me)”
“Dependin’ On You”
“The Captain And Me???”
“You Belong To Me”
“South City Midnight Lady”
“Ukiah”
“Clear As The Driven Snow”
“It Keeps You Runnin'”
“Dark Eyed Cajun Woman”
“Better Days”
“Real Love”
“Wheels Of Fortune”
“World Gone Crazy”
“Don’t Ya Mess With Me”
“Far From Home”
“Minute by Minute”
“Neal’s Fandango”
“Without You”
“Sweet Maxine”
“Jesus Is Just Alright”
“Rockin’ Down The Highway”
“What A Fool Believes”
“Long Train Runnin'”
– Drum Solo –
“China Grove”
Encore:
“Black Water”
– Piano Sax Jam –
“Takin’ It To The Streets”
“Listen To The Music”
SIDE NOTES:
The Doobie Brothers have announced their first new album in seven years, titled, Liberté, set for October 1st.
As a teaser for the set, the band, featuring Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston, and John McFee, have dropped a self-titled four-track EP. Once again, the new album features production work by John Shanks, best known for his work with Bon Jovi and Sheryl Crow.
The tracklisting to The Doobie Brothers, Liberté is: “Oh Mexico,” “Better Days,” “Don’t Ya Mess With Me,” “Cannonball,” “Wherever We Go,” “The American Dream,” “Shine,” “We Are More Than Love,” “Easy,” “Just Can’t Do This Alone,” “Good Thang,” and “Amen Old Friend.”