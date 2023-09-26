Watch: Def Leppard New Live Video “Take What You Want”

Source: YouTube

Def Leppard has released a live video for “Take What You Want,” the opening song from the band’s album, Diamond Star Halos, which landed at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart. In an interview with Classic Rock.com, singer Joe Elliott talked about opening shows with the song: He said, “It was a mission statement, our way of saying this is not a victory lap. Doing the opening number, your adrenaline is off the charts. It’s magic. You have to stand where I stand to really feel what that’s like. So we had the crowd lit up. It’s a ‘Hi, we’re back!’ moment, and it’s a new song. That was pretty special.”

The new video was shot during this year’s World Tour with Motley Crue.