Watch: CSNY’S New Outtake Teaser From “Deja Vu’ Box Set
Crosby, Stills, Young, & Young have just rolled out a new “storytelling” video from the group’s upcoming deluxe version of Déjà Vu coming on May 14th. The new clip spotlights the Stephen Stills outtake “Ivory Tower,” which Stills reshaped for the 1973 tune “Little Miss Bright Eyes,” that finally was issued on the 2013 solo box set, Carry On.
FAST FACTS:
CSNY’s Déjà Vu ended Simon & Garfunkel’s 10-week run on top of the Billboard 200 album charts with Bridge Over Troubled Water, snagging the top spot for only a week starting on May 16th, 1970, before Paul McCartney’s solo debut, McCartney, took over the Number One placing for three straight weeks.