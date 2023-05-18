Watch: Clapton From 24 Nights “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.”
Eric Clapton has just posted a new teaser for his upcoming The Definite 24 Nights live collection. The video features Clapton — along with special guest Phil Coillins on hi-hat — running through his legendary remake of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’ s Door.”
The Definite 24 Nights expanded set expands Clapton’s classic 1991 live album with several hours of unreleased performances from “Slowhand’s” record-setting residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The package will be available in six-CD/three-Blu-ray and eight-LP/three-Blu-ray configurations. Both versions come with three Blu-ray discs for the video content, a hardbound book, and an individually numbered lithograph featuring a photograph of Clapton and is coming on June 23rd.
The tracklisting to Eric Clapton’s The Definitive 24 Nights:
24 Nights: Rock
“Pretending”
“Running On Faith”
“Breaking Point” *
“I Shot The Sheriff” *
“White Room”
“Can’t Find My Way Home” *(Featuring Nathan East on lead vocals)
“Bad Love”
“Before You Accuse Me” *
“Lay Down Sally” *
“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” *
“Old Love” *
“No Alibis” *
“Tearing Us Apart” *
“Cocaine” *
“Wonderful Tonight”
“Layla” *
“Crossroads” *
“Sunshine Of Your Love” *
24 Nights: Blues
“Key To The Highway” *
“Worried Life Blues”
“Watch Yourself”
“Have You Ever Loved A Woman”
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” *
“Something On Your Mind” *
“All Your Love (I Miss Loving)” *
“It’s My Life Baby” *
“Johnnie’s Boogie” *
“Black Cat Bone” *
“Reconsider Baby” *
“My Time After A While” *
“Sweet Home Chicago” *
“Watch Yourself” (Reprise) *
24 Nights: Orchestral
“Crossroads” *
“Bell Bottom Blues”
“Lay Down Sally” *
“Holy Mother” *
“I Shot The Sheriff” *
“Hard Times”
“Can’t Find My Way Home” * (Featuring Nathan East on lead vocals)
“Edge Of Darkness”
“Old Love” *
“Wonderful Tonight” *
“White Room” *
“Concerto For Electric Guitar” *(composed by Michael Kamen)
“A Remark You Made” *(A tribute to Jaco Pastorius)
“Layla” *
“Sunshine Of Your Love” *
*Previously Unreleased