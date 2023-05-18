Watch: Clapton From 24 Nights “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.”

Source: YouTube

Eric Clapton has just posted a new teaser for his upcoming The Definite 24 Nights live collection. The video features Clapton — along with special guest Phil Coillins on hi-hat — running through his legendary remake of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’ s Door.”

The Definite 24 Nights expanded set expands Clapton’s classic 1991 live album with several hours of unreleased performances from “Slowhand’s” record-setting residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The package will be available in six-CD/three-Blu-ray and eight-LP/three-Blu-ray configurations. Both versions come with three Blu-ray discs for the video content, a hardbound book, and an individually numbered lithograph featuring a photograph of Clapton and is coming on June 23rd.

The tracklisting to Eric Clapton’s The Definitive 24 Nights :

24 Nights: Rock

“Pretending”

“Running On Faith”

“Breaking Point” *

“I Shot The Sheriff” *

“White Room”

“Can’t Find My Way Home” *(Featuring Nathan East on lead vocals)

“Bad Love”

“Before You Accuse Me” *

“Lay Down Sally” *

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” *

“Old Love” *

“No Alibis” *

“Tearing Us Apart” *

“Cocaine” *

“Wonderful Tonight”

“Layla” *

“Crossroads” *

“Sunshine Of Your Love” *

24 Nights: Blues

“Key To The Highway” *

“Worried Life Blues”

“Watch Yourself”

“Have You Ever Loved A Woman”

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” *

“Something On Your Mind” *

“All Your Love (I Miss Loving)” *

“It’s My Life Baby” *

“Johnnie’s Boogie” *

“Black Cat Bone” *

“Reconsider Baby” *

“My Time After A While” *

“Sweet Home Chicago” *

“Watch Yourself” (Reprise) *

24 Nights: Orchestral

“Crossroads” *

“Bell Bottom Blues”

“Lay Down Sally” *

“Holy Mother” *

“I Shot The Sheriff” *

“Hard Times”

“Can’t Find My Way Home” * (Featuring Nathan East on lead vocals)

“Edge Of Darkness”

“Old Love” *

“Wonderful Tonight” *

“White Room” *

“Concerto For Electric Guitar” *(composed by Michael Kamen)

“A Remark You Made” *(A tribute to Jaco Pastorius)

“Layla” *

“Sunshine Of Your Love” *

*Previously Unreleased